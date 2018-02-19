Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas police investigate driver found dead in car

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 19, 2018 - 11:15 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating a body found in a car in the southern valley.

At 9:45 a.m., a 911 caller reported that an occupied car had been sitting in a parking lot at the Devonshire Apartments on the 4600 block of Vegas Valley Drive since 7 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said. The driver didn’t respond when officers arrived and was determined to be deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.

