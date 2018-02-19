Las Vegas police investigate driver found dead in car

After a 911 caller reported Monday that an occupied car had been sitting in a parking lot on the 4600 block of Vegas Valley Drive since 7 a.m., officers found the deceased driver at the wheel.

At 9:45 a.m., a 911 caller reported that an occupied car had been sitting in a parking lot at the Devonshire Apartments on the 4600 block of Vegas Valley Drive since 7 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said. The driver didn’t respond when officers arrived and was determined to be deceased.

