53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas police investigate ‘unusual item’ found at federal courthouse

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2021 - 12:02 pm
 
Updated February 28, 2021 - 12:05 pm
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a security officer at the federal courthouse downtown found an “unusual item,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called about 9:50 a.m. Sunday to the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse, 333 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Metro Lt. Brian Boxler said. He said a security officer found the unusual item near an east entrance area of the courthouse.

Police set up a perimeter, and hazardous materials investigators and the bomb squad are responding to the scene, Boxler said.

Las Vegas Boulevard is open, he said, but both 6th and 7th avenues are closed from Bridger to Clark avenues.

Boxler asked the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Couple found dead in Summerlin in apparent murder-suicide
Couple found dead in Summerlin in apparent murder-suicide
2
Golden Knights tear up ticket with tout service after backlash
Golden Knights tear up ticket with tout service after backlash
3
Internship at Las Vegas resort comes with room, meals, paycheck
Internship at Las Vegas resort comes with room, meals, paycheck
4
House passes $1.9T COVID relief package that includes $4B to Nevada
House passes $1.9T COVID relief package that includes $4B to Nevada
5
Virgin Hotel will open with free parking, no resort fees
Virgin Hotel will open with free parking, no resort fees
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.