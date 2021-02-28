Las Vegas police investigate ‘unusual item’ found at federal courthouse

Las Vegas police are investigating after a security officer at the federal courthouse downtown found an “unusual item,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called about 9:50 a.m. Sunday to the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse, 333 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Metro Lt. Brian Boxler said. He said a security officer found the unusual item near an east entrance area of the courthouse.

Police set up a perimeter, and hazardous materials investigators and the bomb squad are responding to the scene, Boxler said.

Las Vegas Boulevard is open, he said, but both 6th and 7th avenues are closed from Bridger to Clark avenues.

Boxler asked the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

