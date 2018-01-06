Las Vegas police looking into death of man who fell from car hood

A man who Las Vegas police initially said died after falling from the hood of a car near the Strip may not have died in a traffic-related fatality, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday.

Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bleblancphoto

A man who Las Vegas police initially said died after falling from the hood of a car near the Strip may not have died in a traffic-related fatality after all, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday.

Metro said the incident was reported about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Flamingo Road, near Koval Lane.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified him as Eduardo Gaiolli de Sanchez Osorio. The 21-year-old’s cause and manner of death were pending as of Friday afternoon.

Police initially counted Osorio’s death as Metro’s first traffic fatality of the year, but detectives said new information they acquired may suggest otherwise. A Metro release didn’t elaborate on the nature of the new information, but detectives said they wouldn’t count Osorio’s death as a traffic fatality “until further notice.”

Metro had previously said Osorio jumped on the hood of a black four-door Mercedes-Benz and the car took off, causing him to fall. Osorio died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The Mercedes-Benz’s driver left the scene.

Detectives urged anybody with information on the incident to call 702-828-4060 or 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.