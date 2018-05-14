Las Vegas police officer injured in central valley crash

A Las Vegas police officer and a citizen were hospitalized Sunday night after a crash in the central valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Metropolitan Police Department patrol car collided with another vehicle about 9:45 p.m. near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard, according to Metro Lt. David Gordon.

The drivers of both vehicles were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, he said. Eastbound Desert Inn and northbound Valley View are closed off while police investigate.

