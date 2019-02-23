Las Vegas police responding to barricade in south valley

(Getty Images)

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to a barricade situation in the south valley Saturday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., officers received a family disturbance call from a home on the 2800 block of Emerson Ave., near Eastern Avenue, Metro Lt. Richard Myers said.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a person related to the call was possibly armed. The person has refused to cooperate with officers and exit the home, Myers said.

The incident is being treated as a barricade situation and Metro’s SWAT team has arrived.

Metro’s goal is to bring the incident to a safe conclusion for all parties involved, Myers said.

