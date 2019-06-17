Las Vegas police say missing 61-year-old man found at hospital

Michael Burns had been last seen around 3 a.m. in the area of North Walnut and East Gowan roads.

Michael Burns, 61 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police said a 61-year-old man missing since early Monday morning has been found at a local hospital.

Michael Burns had been last seen around 3 a.m. in the area of North Walnut and East Gowan roads in northeast Las Vegas, according to a news release.

