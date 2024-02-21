Las Vegas police say racing, impairment factors of fatal south valley crash

Las Vegas police are investigating an early Wednesday morning crash that left one person dead and two others injured.

An early morning crash left 1 dead and 2 injured near near E. Silverado Ranch and Bermuda Road on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

An early morning crash left 1 dead and 2 injured near near E. Silverado Ranch and Bermuda Road on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated an early Wednesday morning crash that left one person dead and two others injured.

According to police, the two-vehicle crash occurred at about 1:41 a.m. near E. Silverado Ranch and Bermuda Road.

Police said two people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. However, one person was pronounced deceased at the scene, LVMPD noted.

In an update shared on social media, LVMPD Traffic Bureau Captain Jeff Coday said the incident was “yet another preventable fatal traffic collision,” adding that the two vehicles had left a neighborhood bar and were racing when the crash occurred.

Fatal #28 🤯

LVMPD Fatal detectives are working their preliminary investigation on our 28th traffic fatality of 2024. The two car crash occurred near the intersection of Silverado Ranch & Bermuda.

•Reckless Driving (Racing each other) & Impairment are to blame. pic.twitter.com/qMojk5isg9 — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) February 21, 2024

“Reckless Driving (Racing each other) & Impairment are to blame,” police wrote in the post.

Coday noted in the video post that one person was killed in the crash and two others were taken into custody.

“Las Vegas, we need you to slow down, pay attention, don’t drink and drive, obey the rules of the road. Save a life, even if it’s yours,” Coday said.