Las Vegas police use drones to rescue stranded teen hiker — VIDEO

Las Vegas police said the department utilized drones to aid in the search for a stranded teenage hiker over the weekend.

Check out 5 school districts with largest student enrollments in U.S.

Las Vegas police said it utilized drones to aid in the search for a stranded teenage hiker over the weekend. (Screen capture LVMPD/X)

The Metropolitan Police Department says it utilized drones to aid in the search for a stranded teenage hiker over the weekend.

In a post shared on X, Las Vegas police said that at about 5 p.m. last Saturday, the department’s “Drones as a First Responder (DFR) Unit” assisted in the mountain rescue of a 17-year-old hiker who became stranded on Lone Mountain in the northwest valley.

Police said in the post that the teen had become stranded on a large ledge on the eastern side of Lone Mountain.

As part of the rescue, police said the team from the drone unit located the teen and provided “precise location details to the ground rescue teams.”

For the next four hours, police said the drone’s “powerful spotlight provided continuous lighting for both the rescuers and the stranded hiker, ensuring a safe and efficient operation.”

In the post, police said that crews from the Las Vegas Fire Department retrieved the hiker and reunited him with his family unharmed.

A video of the rescue from Las Vegas police’s drone unit can be viewed below: