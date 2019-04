A Metro police car was in involved in a crash early Friday morning, April 5, 2019, at Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue in east Las Vegas. (RTC Fast Cameras)

A Metropolitan Police Department patrol vehicle was involved in a crash in the east valley Friday morning.

Just before 4:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a crash involving one citizen vehicle and a Metro patrol vehicle at East Washington Avenue and North Nellis Boulevard, Metro Lt. William Matchko said.

No one was injured and there was moderate damage, he said.