Las Vegas Rescue Mission in turmoil as ‘God taken out of everything’

Eight former employees of the Las Vegas Rescue Mission say they were suspended and then fired after raising concerns about “God being taken out of everything” by the new CEO of the Christian nonprofit.
The ex-employees, who ran the homeless mission’s drug and alcohol recovery program, say they were suspended without pay on Aug. 22, after they sought to speak to the Board of Directors about their concerns.
They were terminated five days later, they say, after drafting a letter to the board expressing apprehension about “non-Christian leadership and (the) direction of the nonprofit, which is based and founded upon Christian values.”
“The whole direction of the mi
In a statement, new CEO Heather Engle said the
But, she said, the staff members’ sudden departure had not interrupted the services the mission provides at its campus at 890 W. Bonanza Road, including the addiction recovery program.
Services uninterrupted
“The program is ongoing and a
Engle, who started at the Resc
The former employees said they began to see changes in operations shortly after Engle’s arrival, leading them to speak out. But they declined to comment further on
“Legally, at this time, it’s n
In contrast with the staff member’s claims, Engle told the Review-Journal last month that she was working on building a team of pastors for the in-house chapel, but, “We love everyone, regardless of what they’re affiliated with.”
James predicted that playing down the religious component in recovery will hurt the Rescue Mission, which provides a free evening meal that feeds a
The mission operates an on-site thrift sto
‘It’s a passion’
But James said that most donors “
He also said he and most of his colleagues had recently received raises a
“We don’t work at the mission
