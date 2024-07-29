Las Vegas residents report feeling earthquake Monday

Some Las Vegas residents are reporting that they felt an earthquake Monday afternoon that hit near Barstow, California.

According to United States Geological Survey, a 4.9-magnitude quake hit near Barstow at 1 p.m. Two smaller quakes, 3.5 and 2.7 magnitudes, were reported shortly afterward.

Multiple residents took to Twitter/X immediately after to report that they felt it in the Las Vegas Valley, including the account for the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas.