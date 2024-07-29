102°F
Las Vegas residents report feeling earthquake Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2024 - 1:21 pm
 
Updated July 29, 2024 - 1:34 pm

Some Las Vegas residents are reporting that they felt an earthquake that hit Monday afternoon near Barstow, California.

According to United States Geological Survey, a 4.9-magnitude quake hit near Barstow at 1 p.m. Two smaller quakes, 3.5 and 2.7 magnitudes, were reported shortly afterward.

Multiple residents took to Twitter/X immediately after to report that they felt it in the Las Vegas Valley, including the account for the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas.

