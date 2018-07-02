Las Vegas shelter to waive fees for pets who run from fireworks

The Animal Foundation will temporarily waive reclaiming fees for animals who run away after being frightened by loud Fourth of July fireworks displays.

(Getty Images)

The Animal Foundation will temporarily waive reclaiming fees for animals who run away after being frightened by loud Fourth of July fireworks displays.

Starting Tuesday, the foundation will waive the fees for a week, the organization said in a news release. Fees will not be waived for animals that were confiscated by Animal Control.

During a similar time period last year, the foundation took in 530 animals, according to the release. Fireworks displays and other loud noises can cause increased panic and anxiety, prompting animals to run for safety, officials said.

The foundation is legally required to hold lost pets for 72 hours. To reach the foundation’s lost and found department, call 702-384-3333, extension 932. The Animal Foundation is located at 655 North Mojave Road, near Bonanza Road.

Proof of ownership, such as photos or veterinary records, is required to reclaim an animal. Proof of citizenship is not required.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.