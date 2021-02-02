Las Vegas Strip hit-and-run sends woman to hospital, driver arrested
A woman is expected to survive after police said she was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the Strip on Monday night.
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said he woman was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard outside a crosswalk, south of Flamingo Road, around 9 p.m. when she was hit by a black Chevy Silverado pickup.
The driver of the truck drove away from the scene, but was stopped by police about a mile away, at Flamingo and Paradise Roads. The driver was arrested and Gordon said impairment is suspected.
Gordon said the woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.
