Las Vegas Strip hit-and-run sends woman to hospital, driver arrested

A woman is expected to survive after police said she was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the Strip on Monday night.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said he woman was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard outside a crosswalk, south of Flamingo Road, around 9 p.m. when she was hit by a black Chevy Silverado pickup.

The driver of the truck drove away from the scene, but was stopped by police about a mile away, at Flamingo and Paradise Roads. The driver was arrested and Gordon said impairment is suspected.

Gordon said the woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

