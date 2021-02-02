48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas Strip hit-and-run sends woman to hospital, driver arrested

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2021 - 11:48 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman is expected to survive after police said she was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the Strip on Monday night.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said he woman was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard outside a crosswalk, south of Flamingo Road, around 9 p.m. when she was hit by a black Chevy Silverado pickup.

The driver of the truck drove away from the scene, but was stopped by police about a mile away, at Flamingo and Paradise Roads. The driver was arrested and Gordon said impairment is suspected.

Gordon said the woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Shrinking Lake Mead inches closer to water shortage declaration
Shrinking Lake Mead inches closer to water shortage declaration
2
New Nevada report shows which games gamblers played most
New Nevada report shows which games gamblers played most
3
$133K sequential royal flush hits in Las Vegas Valley
$133K sequential royal flush hits in Las Vegas Valley
4
O.J. Simpson gets COVID vaccine in Las Vegas
O.J. Simpson gets COVID vaccine in Las Vegas
5
Garth Brooks reschedules Allegiant Stadium show again
Garth Brooks reschedules Allegiant Stadium show again
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This photo provided by Didier J. Fabien shows O.J. Simpson in the garden of his Las Vegas area ...
O.J. Simpson gets COVID vaccine in Las Vegas
By / RJ

O.J. Simpson, the NFL great who was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife but later spent years in prison after a conviction on armed robbery charges, received his coronavirus vaccine in Las Vegas.