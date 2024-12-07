Las Vegas teen dies after shooting, police say
Around 7:25 p.m., detectives responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of East Craig Road.
A teenager who was home alone died after a shooting, police said.
At around 7:25 p.m. Friday, detectives responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of East Craig Road, near North Lamb Boulevard, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.
Lee said the teenager was struck in the head after a gun was fired.
The teenager was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Lee added that police were still investigating and do not believe the death was a suicide.
If you are thinking about suicide, or are worried about a loved one or friend, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.
