Las Vegas teen dies after shooting, police say

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
December 6, 2024 - 10:30 pm
 

A teenager who was home alone died after a shooting, police said.

At around 7:25 p.m. Friday, detectives responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of East Craig Road, near North Lamb Boulevard, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

Lee said the teenager was struck in the head after a gun was fired.

The teenager was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lee added that police were still investigating and do not believe the death was a suicide.

If you are thinking about suicide, or are worried about a loved one or friend, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

