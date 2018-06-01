Las Vegas teen reported missing 2 weeks ago found safe

A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing two weeks ago was found safe Friday morning in the northwestern Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Molly Reyes (Facebook)

Molly Reyes, a Bonanza High School student, was reported missing May 18 by her family. Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said that detectives do not suspect foul play.

Molly was last seen that day at Firefighters Memorial Park at Torrey Pines Drive and West Oakey Boulevard, her sister Sasha Reyes told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last week. She was dropped off about 5:20 p.m. at the park to practice for a quinceanera. When her father arrived at the park about 6 p.m. to pick her up, she was no longer at the park, Sasha Reyes said.

In a Facebook post Friday morning, Molly’s family thanked “everyone who has worked tirelessly in searching, distributing flyers and helping bring Molly home.”

