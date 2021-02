Las Vegas Valley girl, 11, found safe

An 11-year-old girl, missing since last week, has been found safe, according to Nevada Child Seekers.

Teiinie Clavon (Metropolitan Police Department)

Teiinie Clavon “has been safely recovered,” the nonprofit agency reported Thursday night in a tweet. Clavon was last seen in the southeast Las Vegas Valley, according to Metropolitan Police Department records.

Police had said Clavon might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.