Las Vegas Valley resorts offer relaxation, ice skating — VIDEO

If you’re tired of the hustle and bustle of holiday madness, you might consider taking in a cup of cocoa and sitting by the fire at Winter’s Village, either at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson or Red Rock Resorts in western Las Vegas.

Both villages feature treats, a holiday lounge area, but if you feel like getting on your feet, there is also an ice rink with real ice and holiday tunes.

Winter’s Village is open until Jan. 6. Check out the website for more information about hours and prices.

