Low-level survey flights planned for eastern Mojave Desert

Starting around Dec. 7, an airplane operated under contract to the U.S. Geological Society will be making low-level flights over parts of the eastern Mojave Desert.

It is likely, but not confirmed, that a Cessna 180 will be used for the low-level flights. The sensor is typically mounted in a tube aft of the aircraft called a stinger to minimize the effect of the aircraft’s magnetic field. (EDCON-PRJ website)

A color-enhanced map of a tract of land processed by an EDCON-PRJ aircraft. (EDCON-PRJ website)

Flights are likely to continue for two months, according to a news release.

The survey will extend from the west near Mountain Pass, California, to the east of Nipton, Nevada; and it will extend as far north as the McCullough Range and as far south as Lanfair Valley. The survey will cover parts of the Clark Mountain Range, Ivanpah Mountain, New York Mountains, Ivanpah Valley, Interstate 15 and the cities of Primm and Nipton, Nevada.

Residents and visitors should not be alarmed to witness a low-flying aircraft. The airplane is operated by experienced pilots who are specially trained for low-level flying. The airplane is operated by EDCON-PRJ, Inc. of Denver, Colorado, which is working with the Federal Aviation Administration to ensure flights are in accordance with federal law.

The type of aircraft was not disclosed, but it is believed to be a Cessna 180.

The survey is designed to remotely study the eastern Mojave Desert as part of an ongoing USGS program to better understand the geology, hydrology and natural resources of the region. The aircraft will carry instruments that measure the earth’s naturally occurring magnetic field, and the new data will help geologists visualize and understand the rock layers below the surface.

