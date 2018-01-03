Lyft to offer rides in autonomous vehicles in Las Vegas at CES

Ride-hailing company Lyft will next week will whisk passengers around town next week in autonomous cars.

(Aptiv/Twitter)

A Lyft driver picks up a guest at a Linq hotel-casino rideshare pick up location in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Lyft driver Laury Stoeser drives to the Caesars hotel-casino ride-hailing pick up location in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

A nuTonomy autonomous vehicle is driven during its test drive in Singapore on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016. Lyft and its Boston-based partner nuTonomy, which builds autonomous software, announced Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, that a pilot project has begun sending self-driving cars to pick up commuters in Boston's Seaport District, a burgeoning technology hub. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)

Las Vegas residents are getting a front-seat look at the future of transportation.

Ride-hailing company Lyft will whisk passengers around town next week in autonomous BMW 5-Series sedans.

Lyft has teamed up with Aptiv, a maker of automated driving solutions, to offer the experience during CES, which runs Jan. 9-12.

Riders will be able to hail the automated cars at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s Gold lot and take it to 20 destinations, including hotels and restaurants, according to a joint statement issued Tuesday.

“We are doing this to show driverless technology is maturing rapidly,” said Zachary Peterson, a spokesman for Aptiv. ”We see ride sharing as one of the first commercial opportunities for self-driving cars.”

A safety driver and an in-car host will accompany riders.

Before cruising in the autonomous car, riders will have to visit an exhibit inside a Lyft pavilion at the Gold lot that will tout “the positive impact” the new form of transport will have on people and communities.

Riders will be asked to take a survey at the end of the ride, which will be free.

Getting a ride, though, may not be easy. More than 180,000 people are expected to visit CES, potentially creating huge demand for the opportunity. There will be eight BMW sedans.

Autonomous cars will be a major topic at the international consumer electronics show this year, with 11 car manufacturers and hundreds of car technology companies exhibiting.

Lyft Co-founder and President John Zimmer and Ford Chief Executive Officer James Hackett will deliver one of seven keynotes at CES.

This will be Aptiv’s second real-time demonstration of its driverless technology in Las Vegas. Last year during CES, the company offered clients a 6.3-mile ride around Las Vegas in an autonomous car.

Contact Todd Prince at tprince@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0386. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.