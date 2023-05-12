Male pedestrian dies in southwest valley crash
A male pedestrian died Thursday night after a crash in the southwest valley.
In a statement, Las Vegas police said the crash happened at 8:49 p.m. on Warm Springs Road, east of Rainbow Boulevard.
Police said a 2020 Ford F150 was traveling westbound on Warm Springs when a male pedestrian attempted to cross the road, from the
north to south side, “outside of a marked crosswalk.”
Police said a “collision occurred when the pedestrian crossed the travel path of the F150.” The pedestrian, a 40-year-old male from Las Vegas, died at the scene.
Police said the F150’s driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.