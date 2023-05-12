71°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Male pedestrian dies in southwest valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2023 - 10:17 pm
 
Updated May 12, 2023 - 1:39 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A male pedestrian died Thursday night after a crash in the southwest valley.

In a statement, Las Vegas police said the crash happened at 8:49 p.m. on Warm Springs Road, east of Rainbow Boulevard.

Police said a 2020 Ford F150 was traveling westbound on Warm Springs when a male pedestrian attempted to cross the road, from the

north to south side, “outside of a marked crosswalk.”

Police said a “collision occurred when the pedestrian crossed the travel path of the F150.” The pedestrian, a 40-year-old male from Las Vegas, died at the scene.

Police said the F150’s driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

MOST READ
1
A’s new Las Vegas ballpark plan comes with a Strip view
A’s new Las Vegas ballpark plan comes with a Strip view
2
$100K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$100K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
3
Raiders’ schedule includes 5 prime-time games
Raiders’ schedule includes 5 prime-time games
4
A’s throw a curve, plan to build $1.5B ballpark at Tropicana site
A’s throw a curve, plan to build $1.5B ballpark at Tropicana site
5
Nevada state senator steered federal grant to friend, complaint states
Nevada state senator steered federal grant to friend, complaint states
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in east Las Vegas
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in east Las Vegas
Pedestrian dies in southeast Las Vegas Valley crash
Pedestrian dies in southeast Las Vegas Valley crash
Pedestrian dies in crash outside Sunrise Hospital
Pedestrian dies in crash outside Sunrise Hospital
Motorcyclist killed in crash south of the Strip
Motorcyclist killed in crash south of the Strip
Pedestrian dies in east Las Vegas crash
Pedestrian dies in east Las Vegas crash
Motorcyclist dies in central valley crash
Motorcyclist dies in central valley crash