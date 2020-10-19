Man dies after ‘medical crisis’ at Las Vegas car dealership
A man died after an apparent “medical crisis” Monday at a car dealership in the central valley, according to Las Vegas police.
Officers responded to a dealership after a report of “a male battering employees” at approximately 1:40 p.m. on the 5000 block of West Sahara Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
“Upon arriving, officers contacted an adult male who appeared to be in a medical crisis,” police said. “An ambulance responded and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
Further information was not available.
Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.