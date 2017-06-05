ad-fullscreen
Man dies, another rescued at Lake Mead swimming area

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2017 - 10:21 pm
 

The body of a 30-year-old man who disappeared while swimming at Lake Mead National Recreation Area was found Sunday afternoon, police said.

Lake Mead officials received reports about 3:30 p.m. Sunday that two men were struggling while swimming near Boulder Beach, according to National Parks Service spokeswoman Christie Vanover.

Vanover said one of the men was rescued by a bystander, but the other went missing. His body was found about an hour later, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Grant Rogers.

The man who was rescued received medical care at the scene and was taken to Boulder City Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Vanover said.

Metro’s dive team recovered the other man’s body about 7 p.m. Vanover said neither man was wearing a life jacket.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man who died after his next of kin are notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

