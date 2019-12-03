Man found dead after fire in vacant central Las Vegas building

Las Vegas Fire Department inspectors are investigating a fatality in a vacant building in the central valley early Tuesday.

UPDATE: Fire on Paradise Rd is UNDER INVESTIGATION, @LasVegasFD is lead agency on this incident, one deceased male found in bldg, one unit gutted, $25K dmg, no other injuries, crews picking up and clearing scene. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/Y18nXgufLH — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 3, 2019

A tweet from the Las Vegas Fire Department said the fire was reported at 2019 Paradise Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard South and East St. Louis Avenue, shortly after 4 a.m.

The fire department is the lead investigating agency, it stated in a tweet.

One unit was gutted and damage was estimated at $25,000.

Crews were clearing the scene about 7:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

