Man found dead after fire in vacant central Las Vegas building
Las Vegas Fire Department inspectors are investigating a fatality in a vacant building in the central valley early Tuesday.
A man was found deceased after a fire in a vacant building in the central valley early Tuesday.
UPDATE: Fire on Paradise Rd is UNDER INVESTIGATION, @LasVegasFD is lead agency on this incident, one deceased male found in bldg, one unit gutted, $25K dmg, no other injuries, crews picking up and clearing scene. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/Y18nXgufLH
— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 3, 2019
A tweet from the Las Vegas Fire Department said the fire was reported at 2019 Paradise Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard South and East St. Louis Avenue, shortly after 4 a.m.
The fire department is the lead investigating agency, it stated in a tweet.
One unit was gutted and damage was estimated at $25,000.
Crews were clearing the scene about 7:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
