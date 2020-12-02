Man found in alley died in hit-and-run crash, police say

Tyrone Overby, 50, died from multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police have determined the man found dead in an alley near downtown in October died in a hit-and-run crash, and they are still looking for two vehicles.

Officers were called at 9:54 p.m. Oct. 16 to an alley behind 724 N. Ninth St. after a vehicle ran over the body of a man who was possibly sleeping, according to a statement Tuesday from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Detectives are searching for two vehicle seen driving in the alley before the body was found: a late 1990s to early 2000s Ford Explorer or Expedition pulling a small utility trailer full of scrap items and a dark colored pickup truck.

Metro said Overby’s death was the 94th traffic-related fatality investigated by the department this year.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro at at 702-828-3595.

