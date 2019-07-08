Man hit, killed while walking on I-15 near Las Vegas is identified

Robert Rascon, 87, died of multiple blunt force injuries Saturday and his death has been ruled an accident, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Clark County Coroner's Office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

A North Las Vegas man died of multiple blunt force injuries after being hit by two vehicles on Interstate 15 Saturday morning, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Robert Rascon, 87, was hit by a white Mercedes Sprinter van at 4:28 a.m. while walking in the highway’s left travel lane near mile marker 63 in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, and was hit a second time by a white or light-colored Ford F-150 shortly after. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his death has been ruled an accident, according to the coroner’s office.

Rascon had been missing since Friday afternoon when he took his wife’s car while she slept and left his home without a cellphone or money. Rascon suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and had not driven in two years, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver of the van remained at the scene of the crash, but the Ford F-150 did not stop. NHP investigators are requesting help in locating the white or light-colored vehicle, and anyone with information is asked to call NHP dispatch at 702-486-4100 or crime stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter.