Missing North Las Vegas man with Alzheimer’s struck, killed on I-15

North Las Vegas resident Robert Rascon, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and was reported missing Friday, was killed Saturday morning after being hit by two vehicles on Interstate 15.

Robert Rascon, 87, was walking in the left travel lane on the highway, just south of mile marker 63, when he was hit by a white Mercedes Sprinter van at 4:28 a.m., according to a Nevada Highway Patrol release. Shortly after being struck by the van, Rascon was hit by a white or light-colored Ford F-150. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Sprinter van stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated with investigators, but the driver of the F-150 did not stop.

Rascon had been reported missing by his wife Friday after he left their home in her car, and officials were advised that he suffered from severe Alzheimer’s disease. He had not driven for two years and did not have access to his required medications, a cellphone or money when he left.

Rascon was driving a 2008 Chrysler Aspen SUV that was found near the scene with the keys inside, the release said.

Nevada Highway Patrol investigators are requesting help in finding the Ford F-150. Anyone with information is encouraged to call NHP dispatch at 702-486-4100 or crime stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

