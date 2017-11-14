Man killed crossing Boulder Highway in Clark County identified

Donald Lester Buskey, 64, was struck as he was crossing the road outside the crosswalk at South Nellis Boulevard on Friday evening. He died of blunt force injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Boulder Highway and South Nellis Boulevard. Google Street View image.

Donald Lester Buskey, 64, died of blunt force injuries, according to the Clark County coroner. His death was ruled an accident.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Friday at Boulder Highway and South Nellis Boulevard. Buskey, who was crossing Boulder Highway outside of a crosswalk, was struck by a 2002 Toyota Corolla that was heading north.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

The 55-year-old woman driving the car remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, Metro Lt. Patricia Cervantes said.

Buskey’s death marked the 114th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro in 2017.

