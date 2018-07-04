Man killed crossing central Las Vegas street against signal

Las Vegas police said the man stopped to speak to a construction crew working on the corner and then walked southbound across Flamingo against a “Do Not Walk” signal.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday, July 4, 2018, while crossing Flamingo Road at Maryland Parkway. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is dead early Wednesday morning after a crash in the central valley.

The man was struck by a car just after midnight while crossing Flamingo Road at Maryland Parkway, according to Sgt. Robert Stauffer of the Metropolitan Police Department’s fatal crash detail.

“They thought it odd that he just walked away from them against the pedestrian signal,” Stauffer said, “so they watched and unfortunately witnessed the incident.”

A 2014 Toyota Corolla struck the man while turning left onto eastbound Flamingo from southbound Maryland Parkway, Stauffer said. The driver stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

She told police that she didn’t see the man in the crosswalk, Stauffer said, but added that another driver may have honked at the man as he crossed the road.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, but later died.

