Man killed in I-11 double fatal crash near Boulder City ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man killed in a double fatal crash early Tuesday on Interstate 11 near Boulder City.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Julius Milton Blankenship, 43, was one of two people killed when a BMW sedan crashed into the back of a Honda Prelude parked on the right shoulder of the road, the Nevada Highway Patrol said. Blankenship was in the backseat of the Honda, authorities said.

The Honda’s driver, Henderson resident Jennifer Rene Taylor-Beasinger, 49, also was killed in the crash. Another passenger in the car was hospitalized with survivable injuries. A 4-year-old in the back seat of the BMW also was hospitalized.

Authorities arrested the BMW’s driver, 39-year-old Antonio Romualdo-Macedo. He is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on counts of DUI resulting in death and substantial bodily harm, child abuse or neglect and failure to maintain a lane.

