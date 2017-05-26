Man killed in I-15 crash near Glendale identified

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Highway Patrol on Thursday named the driver who died after being ejected from his car on Interstate 15 near Glendale on Tuesday.

Ruperto Valencia, 59, of Santa Rosa, California, had been driving south toward Las Vegas along I-15 about noon when he took Glendale’s exit 91 at a speed too fast for traffic conditions, the Highway Patrol said.

Valencia, who was not wearing a seat belt, then applied the brakes, entered a skid and struck an east guardrail, which partially ejected Valencia from the car.

The car then careened west, hitting a second guardrail and guardrail post, fully ejecting Valencia from the car. He died at the scene.

Unmanned, the car continued to travel, heading west down the off-ramp before striking a sign post, traveling across both lanes of state Route 168 and coming to a stop at a barbwire fence.

No one else was injured.

Nevada Highway Patrol suspects impairment as a factor, but lab results are pending.

Valencia’s death was the 30th traffic-related fatality in Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command’s jurisdiction for 2017.

Interstate 15, Nevada 168, Moapa, Clark County, Nevada 89025