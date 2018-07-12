Man killed in Las Vegas head-on crash was set to remarry

George William Hunter, 58, died of blunt force injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday. His death was ruled an accident.

One person died after vehicle collision at Pecos Road and Stewart Avenue in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 7, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

A man who died last week in a DUI-related crash in Las Vegas was set to remarry his ex-wife soon after she returned from a trip this week.

George William Hunter had asked for Katrina Lamoureux’s hand in marriage shortly before July 4, when she left to attend her daughter’s wedding in Reno. But he didn’t live to see her return on Monday.

The crash happened around 2:25 p.m. Saturday on North Pecos Road, north of East Sunrise Avenue, a Metropolitan Police Department release said.

Hunter was driving Lamoureux’s 1997 Pontiac Grand Am south on Pecos. A northbound 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the Pontiac, police said.

Hunter died at University Medical Center. The Mercury’s driver, 36-year-old William Jones of Las Vegas, suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene, police said. He faces a charge of DUI resulting in death and three weapons charges, jail records show.

Lamoureux, 50, and Hunter, 58, had been together for about 16 years, marrying in 2006, she said. They divorced last June but were back together by December, having worked through their issues as they typically did, she said.

