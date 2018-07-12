Man killed in suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas identified

George William Hunter, 58, died of blunt force injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday. His death was ruled an accident.

One person died after vehicle collision at Pecos Road and Stewart Avenue in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 7, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

A man who died last week after his car was struck by a sedan driven by a DUI suspect in the central Las Vegas Valley has been identified.

The crash happened about 2:25 p.m. Saturday on North Pecos Road, north of East Sunrise Avenue, a Metropolitan Police Department release said.

Hunter was driving a 1997 Pontiac Grand Am south on Pecos while a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis was heading north, the release said. The Mercury crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the Pontiac.

Hunter died at University Medical Center, police said. The Mercury’s driver, 36-year-old William Jones of Las Vegas, suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene, the release said.

Police suspected Jones was impaired and arrested him, Metro said. Jones remained in Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday night, facing a charge of DUI resulting in death. He also faces three weapons charges related to the crash, jail records show.

Police said a passenger in the Mercury fled the scene before officers arrived.

Hunter’s death marks the 72nd traffic death investigated by Metro this year.

