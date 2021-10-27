Man killed in wrong way crash

A 45-year-old Las Vegas man was killed in a crash in central Las Vegas Tuesday evening.

A 45-year-old Las Vegas man who police say was driving on the wrong side of the road was killed in a crash in central Las Vegas Tuesday evening.

Las Vegas police said in a press release that at 6:15 p.m., the man was driving northbound on Rancho Drive when his 2005 Chrysler 300 crossed the center median and headed northbound in the southbound lanes of Rancho near Gowan Road. The car then struck a Ford F-150 headed south on Rancho.

The Chrysler’s driver died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

A 30-year-old Las Vegas man who was driving the pickup suffered minor injuries.

