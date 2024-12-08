56°F
Man killed, woman injured after roommate shoots married couple, police say

The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a homicide in the area of the 1900 block of D Street in Las Vegas on Dec. 7, 2024. (Akiya Dillon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a homicide in the area of the 1900 block of D Street in Las Vegas on Dec. 7, 2024. (Akiya Dillon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a homicide in the area of the 1900 block of D Street in Las Vegas on Dec. 7, 2024. (Akiya Dillon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2024 - 5:42 pm
 

A roommate fatally shot a married couple, killing the husband and injuring the wife, during a domestic dispute Saturday in a central Las Vegas home, police said.

Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the Metropolitan Police Department responded to calls about a shooting inside a house in the 1900 block of North D Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds, Lt. Robert Price said in a news conference.

The couple was transported to a local hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman, Price said, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter was still at large at the time of the Saturday afternoon news conference. Price said the shooter was last seen fleeing southbound on D Street in a dark-colored 4-door vehicle.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

