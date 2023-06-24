79°F
Local Las Vegas

Man missing after jumping into Lake Mead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2023 - 9:43 pm
 
Boats are docked at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Monday, ...
Boats are docked at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Boulder City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who jumped into Lake Mead on Thursday never resurfaced and is still missing.

A man and woman rented a pontoon boat from Las Vegas Boat Harbor in Boulder City on Thursday morning. At around 4 p.m., National Park Service officials were notified that the man jumped off the boat and did not resurface, according to spokesman John Haynes.

He said it is suspected that the man drowned, but the search is ongoing and there was no confirmation of the man’s death as of 9 p.m. Friday.

On Wednesday, the park service said that six people died in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area over the Father’s Day weekend.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

