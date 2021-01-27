Man struck by car last week has died, police say

The crash happened about 6:50 p.m. Thursday at near Vegas Drive and Jones Boulevard.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

A 55-year-old man struck by a car last week in west Las Vegas has died, the Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday.

The crash happened about 6:50 p.m. Thursday at near Vegas Drive and Jones Boulevard, police said. Investigators determined a 40-year-old woman driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra was going eastbound on Vegas Drive when she struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road outside of a marked crosswalk.

“A collision occurred when the pedestrian entered the path of the Nissan and was struck,” police said.

The 55-year-old man was taken to University Medical Center, while the Nissan’s driver remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, Metro said.

On Tuesday, the Clark County coroner’s office informed Metro that the pedestrian had died, police said. His death will not be counted as a traffic fatality until the coroner’s office completes its investigation.

The coroner’s office had not identified the man or determined his cause and manner of death as of Tuesday morning.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.