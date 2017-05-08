Man who drowned Saturday at Lake Mead was Illinois resident

May 8, 2017 - 11:01 am

Clark County Coroner Office. David Becker Las Vegas Review-Journal

A man who died Saturday at Lake Mead National Recreation Area has been identified.

The Clark County coroner identified the 22-year-old man as Dylan Robbins of Chebanse, Illinois.

About 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Robbins was spotted in the water off Sail Beach. Rangers responded and attempted to revive him, but were unsuccessful.

Robbins was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The coroner determined Robbins’ death was an accidental drowning.

A day earlier, a missing person report was issued for another 22-year-old man last seen at Lake Mead, but National Park Service spokeswoman Christie Vanover said the two incidents are unrelated.

