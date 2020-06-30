Man who fatally shot himself after Las Vegas police barricade ID’d

The man who fatally shot himself after police came to his motel room Saturday to investigate a kidnapping has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

The man who fatally shot himself after police came to his motel room Saturday to investigate a kidnapping has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Jordan McDonald, 34, died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a suicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police were following up on a kidnapping from the day before. McDonald barricaded himself in a room at the Highland Inn, 8025 Dean Martin Drive, police said.

When police approached the door, they heard a single gunshot and later found McDonald suffering from a gunshot wound inside. The person who was kidnapped was returned home safely, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department referred to the death as a suicide with police presence.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.