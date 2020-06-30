Man who fatally shot himself after Las Vegas police barricade ID’d
The man who fatally shot himself after police came to his motel room Saturday to investigate a kidnapping has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.
Jordan McDonald, 34, died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a suicide, according to the coroner’s office.
Las Vegas police were following up on a kidnapping from the day before. McDonald barricaded himself in a room at the Highland Inn, 8025 Dean Martin Drive, police said.
When police approached the door, they heard a single gunshot and later found McDonald suffering from a gunshot wound inside. The person who was kidnapped was returned home safely, police said.
The Metropolitan Police Department referred to the death as a suicide with police presence.
