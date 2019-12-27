Man who left troubling note in Las Vegas Marines club found safe

Just before closing on Monday, Leatherneck Club manager Anthony Nohmy said an employee found a note.

A picture of Steven C.K. from a video and posted on the Leatherneck Club's Facebook page on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (Facebook)

The note left by Steven C.K. inside the Leatherneck Club, 4360 W. Spring Mountain Road on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (Facebook)

The man who left a troubling note this week at a Las Vegas bar for retired Marines has been found and is not in harm’s way, the Leatherneck Club announced Thursday.

signed by Steven C.K., which Nohmy posted to Facebook the next day in hopes of finding the man.

“Please tell my kids and all the fam that I’m sorry and love them more than life itself,” the note read.

The post was shared thousands of times, and Nohmy said he received a flood of responses from people claiming to have seen the man. Finally, a woman sent Nohmy a picture of Steven C.K. who she said she’d spoken with and that he was not suicidal. He was still in the same clothes, with the same American flag on his backpack.

“It was a surreal feeling,” Nohmy said. “We do our best to take care of each other.”

The man’s mother had also reached out to Nohmy and said he was a drifter who had made his way to Las Vegas from the East Coast. His mother hoped the response he’s gotten from the community here will help him decide it’s time to come home again.

“This time of year is not the brightest, especially for veterans — suicide, depression for guys that come back from overseas,” Nohmy said. “It didn’t matter if I knew him or not, he was somebody in my bar that needed help.”

