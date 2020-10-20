91°F
Local Las Vegas

Man’s death in east Las Vegas house fire ruled accidental

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2020 - 3:10 pm
 
Updated October 20, 2020 - 3:13 pm

The death of a 95-year-old man in an east Las Vegas house fire in August was ruled accidental, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Rudolph Monroy died of inhalation of products of combustion, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and valvular heart disease, the coroner’s office said.

Crews with the Clark County Fire Department were called to the 3600 block of Barcelona Street around 11:30 a.m. Aug. 15 after 911 callers “reported that there was possibly an elderly resident still inside,” the department said at the time.

They found Monroy, who they said was 94, unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by a malfunctioning electronic device in Monroy’s bedroom.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

