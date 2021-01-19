Massive southwest Las Vegas wind-driven blaze contained

More than 100 firefighters have contained an overnight fire at an under-construction apartment complex in the southwest valley that caused fires over several city blocks.

Fire crews battle a large fire in southwest Las Vegas early Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (Joshua Taylor)

Fire crews battle a large fire in southwest Las Vegas early Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (Dominic Gilmour/Twitter)

Fire crews battle a large fire in southwest Las Vegas early Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (Dillon Nielson/Twitter)

Fire crews battle a large fire in southwest Las Vegas early Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (Dillon Nielson/Twitter)

Fire crews battle a large fire in southwest Las Vegas early Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (Alexis Ford/Las Vegas Review Journal)

A fire burns in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (Christopher Preciado/Twitter)

Clark County firefighters work to extinguish a hot spot early Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. The crew was at Ely at Fort Apache, a 206-unit apartment complex under construction that burned overnight in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County firefighters work to extinguish a hot spot early Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. The crew was at Ely at Fort Apache, a 206-unit apartment complex under construction that burned overnight in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County firefighters work to extinguish a hot spot early Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. The crew was at Ely at Fort Apache, a 206-unit apartment complex under construction that burned overnight in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County firefighters work to extinguish a hot spot early Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. The crew was at Ely at Fort Apache, a 206-unit apartment complex under construction that burned overnight in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County firefighters work to extinguish a hot spot early Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. The crew was at Ely at Fort Apache, a 206-unit apartment complex under construction that burned overnight in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County firefighters work to extinguish a hot spot early Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. The crew was at Ely at Fort Apache, a 206-unit apartment complex under construction that burned overnight in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 206-unit complex that was about 50 percent completed caught fire shortly before midnight. The three-alarm fire was battled by firefighters from all departments in the valley, said Clark County Fire Department Assistant Chief Scott Carnahan.

“Strong winds spread the embers several city blocks,” Carnahan said. “We had fires from the main spot near Tropicana and Reno all the way to Hacienda. The fire is contained, but we’ll be putting out hot spots all night.”

The complex, Ely at Fort Apache, is between West Tropicana and West Reno. Hacienda would be about a half-mile south of the fire.

Huge fire Trop/Ft Apache. Please avoid the area. Stay safe LVFD LVPD#LasVegas pic.twitter.com/z5LvKrKfLQ — Sean McCormack (@ThePokerBoss) January 19, 2021

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate were not available as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, Carnahan said. The fire was fueled by mostly wood and construction materials.

About 50 residences in the immediate area were evacuated. The flames could be seen across the Las Vegas Valley.

Several cars that were parked close to the fire had plastic parts melted from the intense heat.

‘Like it was sunshine’

Eric Roberts, executive director of the Nevada Assembly Republican Caucus, whose condo borders the under-construction complex, said he woke up sometime after 11:30 p.m. to the sound of sirens and popping, which he thought was gunshots at first.

Apartment complex under construction is on fire @ Tropicana and Ft. Apache. @EricBRoberts73 car has melted as he evacuated from the building nextdoor. pic.twitter.com/izn25MlIhB — Greg Bailor (@G_BAILOR) January 19, 2021

Curious, Roberts walked into the front room of his condo. “From the window, it was so bright — like it was sunshine in there,” he said.

When he looked a bit closer, he realized there were flames just outside of his condo, on the other side of a wall. He guessed they reached about 100 to 200 feet into the air. The popping he heard was wood burning, he said. His window blinds were melting.

Roberts immediately decided to evacuate to a friend’s home, grabbing his laptop and 6-year-old Maltipoo named Aloe.

“As soon as I opened the door, you could feel the heat, like you’d feel at a campfire,” Roberts said.

It wasn’t until he safely arrived at his friend’s home about five miles away that he realized the back, plastic bumper of his Honda CR-V and rear light covers had melted from the heat.

“It was that hot,” he said.

Roberts planned to sleep at his friend’s house, unsure of whether his condo was damaged from the heat or flames.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Alexis Ford contributed to this report.