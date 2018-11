The Mecum Car Auction had plenty of eye-catching moments at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday.

Auctiongoers bid during the Mecum Car Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A 1958 Chevy Apache Pick-up is displayed at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the Mecum Car Auction on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The interior of a 1958 Chevy Apache Pick-up is seen at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the Mecum Car Auction on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Auctiongoers check out classic cars during the Mecum Car Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A 1969 Chevy Camaro is displayed during the Mecum Car Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A 1930 Cord L-29 Cabriolet is displayed at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the Mecum Car Auction on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A 1958 Chevy Impala engine is seen at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the Mecum Car Auction on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The backlights of a 1958 Chevy Impala are seen at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the Mecum Car Auction on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Joe Haduch checks out a 1953 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible during the Mecum Car Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Auto detailer James Perry details a 1938 Talbot Lago in preparation for the Mecum Car Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A 1947 Dodge Sedan Deluxe Street Road is displayed during the Mecum Car Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The interior of a 1947 Dodge Sedan Deluxe Street Road is seen during the Mecum Car Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A 1966 Chevy C-10 Pickup is displayed during the Mecum Car Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Auctiongoers check out classic cars at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the Mecum Car Auction on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Rudy Vasquez and his wife Annett check out a 1949 Cadillac Custom-Coup during the Mecum Car Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The auction, which rolled into town on Wednesday, ends Saturday. For more information, visit mecum.com.

In June, the Mecum Motorcycle Auction was held at the South Point.