Medical episode caused Las Vegas man to crash car into wall

A 63-year-old Las Vegas man who died after his car crashed into a wall in early February suffered a medical episode, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 63-year-old Las Vegas man who died after crashing into a wall in early February suffered a medical episode, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Roger Bosh was killed after the 1992 Buick he was driving about 9:10 p.m. Feb. 5 veered off Durango Drive near El Campo Grande Avenue and crashed into a cinder-block wall, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Witnesses and officers attempted to help Bosh, who was unresponsive.

Bosh died at Centennial Hills Hospital. His death was ruled an accident caused by a retroperitoneal hemorrhage and a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm, the coroner’s office said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.