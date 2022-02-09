Memorial train rides to raise money for late Las Vegas officer

Nevada Southern Railway plans to hold a fundraiser on Friday to honor Briar Huff, 37, who died while vacationing with her family in Mexico on Christmas Day.

Briar Huff (Boulder City PD)

Todd and Briar Huff (Boulder City PD)

Nevada Southern Railway plans to honor Metropolitan Police Department officer Briar Huff, who died on Christmas Day while vacationing in Mexico with her family.

David Held, vice president of railroad operations, said in an email that the railway will run a memorial train Friday. Tickets cost $25 and all proceeds will go directly to the Huff family. Additional donations will be accepted online and at the event on Friday.

“We would love to fill the train,” Held said.

Huff, 37, worked for Las Vegas police for five years after serving as a Boulder City marshal. LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo said last week that Huff died of a “medical issue,” and that he believed “some form or fashion of food poisoning” contributed to her death.

Huff is survived by her husband, Boulder City police officer Todd Huff, her 11-year-old son Range, and her brother, LVMPD officer Dustin Osborne.

The memorial train will run at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at 600 Yucca St., Boulder City. Tickets can be purchased at www.nevadasouthern.com under “Upcoming Events.” For more information, email tickets@nevadasouthern.com or call 702-580-6074.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.