59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Las Vegas

Menorah lighted in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2020 - 4:38 pm
 
Updated December 10, 2020 - 5:01 pm
The Dancing Dreidels perform at a menorah lighting hosted by the Chabada of Southern Nevada for ...
The Dancing Dreidels perform at a menorah lighting hosted by the Chabada of Southern Nevada for the first day of Hanukkah on Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

In downtown Las Vegas, Rabbi Shea Harlig of Chabad of Southern Nevada will light the first candle on a 20-foot menorah on Fremont Street to mark the beginning of the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

The Menorah will be on display throughout the Hanukkah season.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Southern Nevadans are urged to stay home and tune in https://chanukahlv2020.com/.

A second menorah lighting is planned at 5 p.m. at the Clark County government building in downtown Las Vegas, according to a county statement.

Commissioner Michael Naft and Rabbi Felipe Goodman of Temple Beth Sholom will host the lighting, which will be livestreamed on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact Mya Constantino at mconstantino@reviewjournal.com. Follow @searchingformya on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Hsieh raised eyebrows in Park City with money, parties and fire
Hsieh raised eyebrows in Park City with money, parties and fire
2
At least 5 bicyclists dead, 3 injured after crash involving truck
At least 5 bicyclists dead, 3 injured after crash involving truck
3
Altercation over ‘Secret Pizza’ location led to NFL player’s arrest
Altercation over ‘Secret Pizza’ location led to NFL player’s arrest
4
2020 NFR Texas 7th go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 7th go-round results
5
Carl Nassib benching sends clear message: Practice matters
Carl Nassib benching sends clear message: Practice matters
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST