Menorah lighted in downtown Las Vegas

In downtown Las Vegas, Rabbi Shea Harlig of Chabad of Southern Nevada will light the first candle setting on a menorah on Fremont Street on Thursday evening to mark the beginning of the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

The Dancing Dreidels perform at a menorah lighting hosted by the Chabada of Southern Nevada for the first day of Hanukkah on Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Menorah will be on display throughout the Hanukkah season.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Southern Nevadans are urged to stay home and tune in https://chanukahlv2020.com/.

A second menorah lighting is planned at 5 p.m. at the Clark County government building in downtown Las Vegas, according to a county statement.

Commissioner Michael Naft and Rabbi Felipe Goodman of Temple Beth Sholom will host the lighting, which will be livestreamed on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

