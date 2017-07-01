Meth intoxication caused motorcyclist’s death, coroner reports

Methamphetamine intoxication was the cause of death of a motorcyclist who died May 4 after a crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Indian Springs, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The monument sign for the Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At about 5:30 a.m., 42-year-old William Allen Kouba from Las Vegas was riding a stolen silver 2003 Yamaha YZFR sport motorcycle when he left the roadway near mile marker 122 and struck a culvert, Nevada Highway Patrol said. The highway patrol provided no further details on the alleged theft.

Kouba was taken to University Medical Center by helicopter, where he died, the highway patrol said.

The coroner’s office ruled his death an accident.

