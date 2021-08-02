MGM donates land for Route 91 memorial to be built at site of shooting

“I think it demonstrates as much as anything does that their heart is where it ought to be as we work on this,” Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson said of MGM Resorts International.

Mandalay Bay, left, and Delano are seen from the Las Vegas Village Festival Grounds, site of the Route 91 mass shooting, on the Las Vegas strip on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. (Review-Journal file photo)

MGM Resorts International has donated two acres of private land for a permanent memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the Las Vegas mass shooting, Clark County officials announced Monday.

“They’re a part of this community. I think it demonstrates as much as anything does that their heart is where it ought to be as we work on this,” Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson said.

The shooting unfolded on Oct. 1, 2017, when a gunman opened fire from his Mandalay Bay suite into the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest music festival across the street. Fifty-eight people initially were killed and hundreds more were injured. Two survivors later died from injuries suffered in the shooting.

MGM, which owns Mandalay Bay, donated land on the northeast corner of the concert site near Reno Avenue and Giles Street, according to Gibson, whose district includes the site of shooting.

The land donation was announced during a Monday news conference held to inform the public about the launch of another planning survey seeking input about artistic and educational features for the permanent memorial. The questionnaire, which is a follow-up to an initial survey conducted in March, will be open until Aug. 15 on the homepage of Clark County’s website.

Results of the first survey showed that a clear majority of respondents feel strongly that the permanent memorial be located at the site of the shooting. A total of 6,066 people participated, according to UNLV’s Cannon Survey Center, which is handling the data collection for the surveys.

The input gathered from the surveys will help guide the 1 October Memorial Committee in drafting its eventual recommendation for the permanent memorial. The recommendation must go before the Clark County Commission for approval.

“The survey is an important step in an ongoing community-wide conversation about the best way to memorialize what occurred,” said Tennille Pereira, the committee chairwoman and director of the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center. “We will create a lasting memorial to remember, but getting the input of those affected is key to the success of this endeavor.”

Participation from anyone directly or indirectly affected by the shooting — including survivors, family members of victims and survivors, first responders and health care workers — is encouraged by the committee.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.