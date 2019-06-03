83°F
Missing 84-year-old last seen in western Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2019 - 10:18 pm
 

An 84-year-old man with dementia went missing Sunday in the west valley, Las Vegas police said.

His name is Clark Chapman, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release, and police need help finding him after he we was last seen near Durango Drive and Rochelle Avenue, near Flamingo Road. Police said Chapman was riding a bus from that spot to the area of Flamingo and Eastern Avenue.

Chapman may not be able to identify or properly care for himself, police said.

He is an Asian man, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and about 140 pounds. Chapman was last seen wearing a white, blue and gray striped shirt, black shoes and brown pants. He was also carrying a silver walking stick, police said.

Metro urged anyone with information on Chapman’s whereabouts to call police at 702-828-3111 or the missing persons unit during business hours at 702-828-2907.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

