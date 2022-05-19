Missing teen girl located safely
A teenage girl who went missing Wednesday night was located safely, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a Friday news release.
Jaylese Wainwright, 16, was last seen around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday near the 9900 block of Ridge Hill Avenue, near South Grand Canyon Drive and West Tropicana Avenue.
