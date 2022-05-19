81°F
Missing teen girl located safely

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2022 - 10:50 am
 
Updated May 20, 2022 - 3:38 pm
Jaylese Wainwright, 16, was last seen around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, near the 9900 b ...
Jaylese Wainwright, who went missing May 18, 2022, has been located safely, police said Friday in a news release. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A teenage girl who went missing Wednesday night was located safely, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a Friday news release.

Jaylese Wainwright, 16, was last seen around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday near the 9900 block of Ridge Hill Avenue, near South Grand Canyon Drive and West Tropicana Avenue.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

