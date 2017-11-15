Moped driver in hospital after crash in northwest Las Vegas

One person was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital with critical injuries after a motorcycle crash in the northwest valley Tuesday afternoon, Las Vegas police said.

The 3400 block of Cliff Shadows Parkway, near Cheyenne Avenue and the 215 Beltway. Google Street View image.

One person was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital with critical injuries after a moped crash in the northwest valley Tuesday afternoon, Las Vegas police said.

The crash was reported about 3:10 p.m. on the 3400 block of Cliff Shadows Parkway, near Cheyenne Avenue and the 215 Beltway, according to police.

The moped was traveling south on Cliff Shadows when it was struck from behind by a Toyota Corolla.

Police said the 29-year-old rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the moped.

He was taken to University Medical Center by air with critical injuries. Due to the extent of the rider’s injuries, Metro’s fatal detail responded to the scene.

The driver of the Toyota stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

36.220200, -115.329853